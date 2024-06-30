Fetch.ai Price Tops $1.40 (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 30th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00002278 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $1.48 billion and $130.69 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00045455 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00008288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00012979 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00010783 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005542 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.