FIDELIS iM LLC Sells 205 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

FIDELIS iM LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,509.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,943,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,811,000 after buying an additional 17,766,110 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,259,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,725,000 after buying an additional 25,791 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,653,000 after purchasing an additional 97,614 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,718,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,530,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,258,000 after purchasing an additional 47,415 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.83. The company had a trading volume of 226,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,589. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $81.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.28.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

