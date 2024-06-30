Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys 14,255 Shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,255 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 154.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,470,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,074 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 1,174.1% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 222,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 204,959 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,465,000. Constant Guidance Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,342,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $936,000.

Shares of SPHY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,032,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,059. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $23.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average is $23.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.34.

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

