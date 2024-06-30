Fiduciary Alliance LLC Cuts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.1% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 206.9% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $467.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,472,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,980. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $450.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $479.50. The firm has a market cap of $112.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.43 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.