Fiduciary Alliance LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC owned 0.17% of Main Sector Rotation ETF worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $494,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Main Sector Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 13,133 shares during the last quarter.

Main Sector Rotation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:SECT traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $51.09. The company had a trading volume of 68,182 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.08 and a 200 day moving average of $48.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Main Sector Rotation ETF Company Profile

The Main Sector Rotation ETF (SECT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that uses fundamental analysis to pursue a sector rotation strategy. The fund aims to outperform the S&P 500 while limiting losses during periods of decline, and may hold equities of any market cap or geographic exposure.

