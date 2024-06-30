Fiduciary Alliance LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,722 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,536,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.60.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.