Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 42.6% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth $210,000.

NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.71. 7,872,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,728,328. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.80. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $63.80 and a 52 week high of $103.52.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

