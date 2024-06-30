Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lowered its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 125.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.06.

NYSE:EW traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.37. The stock had a trading volume of 11,670,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,729. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.30. The company has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $1,212,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,639,824.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian bought 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $1,212,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,639,824.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,104 shares of company stock valued at $11,267,464. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

