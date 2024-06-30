Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $9.59 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,906 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IJR traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,403,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,835,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.35 and its 200-day moving average is $106.72. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $111.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.