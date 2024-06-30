Fiduciary Alliance LLC Lowers Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,574 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V traded down $4.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $262.47. 13,957,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,762,266. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.68 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $273.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.58.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

