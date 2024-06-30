Fiduciary Alliance LLC Trims Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lessened its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Republic Services accounts for approximately 1.4% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $7,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2,178.2% in the 4th quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 127,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,048,000 after purchasing an additional 122,044 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 214,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,357,000 after purchasing an additional 73,651 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $17,903,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 456,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,297,000 after buying an additional 36,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Republic Services by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 591,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,496,000 after buying an additional 55,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RSG traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,550,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,814. The stock has a market cap of $61.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.23 and a 52 week high of $196.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RSG shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.14.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

