Financial Partners Group LLC Acquires 8,516 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Financial Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,516 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $39.77. 52,028,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,164,596. The stock has a market cap of $311.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

