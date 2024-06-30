Financial Partners Group LLC Buys 1,003 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Financial Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $137,757,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,032,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,162,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,347,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,049,467,000 after acquiring an additional 538,578 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,411,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,808,000 after purchasing an additional 446,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 281.3% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 562,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,208,000 after purchasing an additional 415,054 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

ATO stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,452,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,539. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.58. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at $419,018. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.