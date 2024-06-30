Financial Partners Group LLC Makes New Investment in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Financial Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:STLD traded up $4.89 on Friday, reaching $129.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,428,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,828. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.28 and a 200 day moving average of $128.83. The stock has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.53 and a 12-month high of $151.34.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.63.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

