Financial Partners Group LLC Raises Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Financial Partners Group LLC boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,523 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up about 4.1% of Financial Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $10,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 70.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $699,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 694,435 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $183,970,000 after purchasing an additional 367,683 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $10,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $4.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $299.84. 4,278,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,979. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $224.69 and a 1 year high of $302.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.24.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

In other news, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 1,325 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.24, for a total transaction of $368,668.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,614 shares in the company, valued at $23,542,999.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.24, for a total transaction of $368,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,614 shares in the company, valued at $23,542,999.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total transaction of $703,009.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,192.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,810 shares of company stock valued at $32,924,413 in the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $296.00 to $359.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

