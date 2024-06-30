Financial Review: ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) & Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO)

Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO – Get Free Report) and ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Massimo Group and ChargePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Massimo Group N/A N/A N/A ChargePoint -93.05% -127.18% -36.72%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Massimo Group and ChargePoint’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Massimo Group $115.04 million 1.36 $10.41 million N/A N/A ChargePoint $506.64 million 1.26 -$457.61 million ($1.18) -1.28

Analyst Ratings

Massimo Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ChargePoint.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Massimo Group and ChargePoint, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Massimo Group 0 0 0 0 N/A ChargePoint 1 12 6 0 2.26

ChargePoint has a consensus price target of $4.88, suggesting a potential upside of 223.47%. Given ChargePoint’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ChargePoint is more favorable than Massimo Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.8% of ChargePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of ChargePoint shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Massimo Group

Massimo Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and sale of utility terrain vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, and pontoon and tritoon boats. The company also offers motorcycles, scooters, golf carts, and go karts and balance bikes, as well as snow equipment. In addition, it provides accessories, including EV chargers, electric coolers, power stations, and portable solar panels. The company sells its products through a network of dealerships, distributors, and chain stores, as well as the e-commerce marketplace. Massimo Group was founded in 2009 and is based in Garland, Texas.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

