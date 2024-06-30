First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FBMS. TheStreet downgraded First Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on First Bancshares from $29.50 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

First Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of FBMS stock opened at $25.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.56. First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $22.96 and a 12 month high of $32.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.92.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. First Bancshares had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $104.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Bancshares will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Institutional Trading of First Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBMS. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in First Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in First Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 652.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

