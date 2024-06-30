First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1375 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years.

NYSE FPF opened at $18.37 on Friday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $18.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.33.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

