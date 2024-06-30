First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Bought by River Street Advisors LLC

River Street Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

CIBR traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,930. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.33. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $59.33. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

