Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Acquires New Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 99,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,000. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF makes up 1.0% of Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QYLD. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $66,617,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,658,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,092,000 after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,967,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,113,000 after purchasing an additional 515,332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,351,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,427,000 after purchasing an additional 721,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,265,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,937,000 after purchasing an additional 145,770 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

QYLD traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,613,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857,582. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.66. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $18.16.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.1686 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.45%. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

