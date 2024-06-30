Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 14,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,244,000 after buying an additional 103,829 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $723,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $374.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,061. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $380.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.28. The company has a market capitalization of $128.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.
Vanguard Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
