Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Invests $1.01 Million in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,986 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,134,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,017,000 after acquiring an additional 48,938 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,590,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,575,000 after acquiring an additional 51,926 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,879,000 after acquiring an additional 15,085 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $38,661,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of CRSP stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,313,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,108. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $91.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.51.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $188,798.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,327.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $188,798.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $378,327.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $1,173,157.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,468,589.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.