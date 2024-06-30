Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Invests $3.53 Million in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.76. 3,536,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,305,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $80.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.