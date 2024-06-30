Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Invests $641,000 in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:SMG traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,844,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,922. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.04.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.36. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $2,159,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,746,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,684,656.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 26.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

(Free Report)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.