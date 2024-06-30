Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Makes New $418,000 Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. owned 0.07% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at $2,508,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 359,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after acquiring an additional 10,896 shares during the period. Schulz Wealth LTD. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth $207,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.08. 15,924 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $617.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.24.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.