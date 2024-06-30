Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Makes New Investment in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,637 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Masco by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Masco by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Masco by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.15.

Masco Stock Performance

MAS traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,824,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,989. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27. Masco Co. has a one year low of $47.66 and a one year high of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Masco’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

