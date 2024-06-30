Forterra’s (FORT) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Forterra (LON:FORT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 162.60 ($2.06) target price on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.16) target price on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.
View Our Latest Stock Report on FORT
Forterra Stock Down 0.4 %
About Forterra
Forterra plc engages in the manufacture and sale of building products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. It offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks for internal and external applications, such as foundations, floors and walls, and detailing; bespoke precast concrete products comprising jetfloor, hollowcore, beam and block, and flooring, as well as box culverts, omnia bridge decks, and retaining walls for infrastructure; and crosswall frames, stairs and landings, stadia components, and columns and beams for structural projects.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Forterra
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.