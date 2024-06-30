Founders Financial Securities LLC Acquires 80 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $1,228,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,647,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.1 %

CrowdStrike stock traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $383.19. The stock had a trading volume of 8,480,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,199,314. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.93. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.37 and a 1-year high of $394.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 723.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total transaction of $20,254,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 306,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,003,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total transaction of $20,254,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 306,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,003,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total value of $3,900,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,136,012.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 283,675 shares of company stock valued at $95,985,272. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.