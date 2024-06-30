Founders Financial Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,056 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGUS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 3,840.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 111,425 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,719,000 after purchasing an additional 103,795 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 346,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,802,000 after buying an additional 189,573 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Capital Group Core Equity ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.25. The stock had a trading volume of 484,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,649. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.23. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.19 and a 52 week high of $32.57.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

