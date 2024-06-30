Founders Financial Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 298.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,772 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $8,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 511,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,946,000 after purchasing an additional 22,057 shares during the last quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 115,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,269,000 after buying an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 152,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.96. 1,716,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.18.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

