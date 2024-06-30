Founders Financial Securities LLC Buys 206 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 164.3% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA OEF traded down $1.69 on Friday, reaching $264.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,690. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $193.00 and a 52 week high of $267.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $252.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.32.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

