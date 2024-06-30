Founders Financial Securities LLC Buys 42,926 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,926 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $16,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,471,000 after purchasing an additional 840,304 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.07. 12,781,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,640,711. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $99.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.38.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.