Founders Financial Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Founders Financial Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,970 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 1.1% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned 0.44% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $10,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,195,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,807,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,575,000 after buying an additional 688,580 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $16,090,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,966,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,746,000 after acquiring an additional 541,148 shares during the period. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,947,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,715. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

