Founders Financial Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 200.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,158 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 39,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $227,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,194,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,737,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.93. 4,724,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,484,778. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.96.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2992 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

