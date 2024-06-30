Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $2.03 Million Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,973,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 25,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 552.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 166,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,631,000 after purchasing an additional 140,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 1.7 %

TRV traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,390,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,044. The company has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.12.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

