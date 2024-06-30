Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $33.66 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Founders Financial Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,256 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 3.5% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $33,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $228,390,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $95,831,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $89,561,000. DDD Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12,161.9% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 488,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,163,000 after buying an additional 484,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,856,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.76. 3,536,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,305,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.12 and its 200 day moving average is $77.60. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $80.82. The company has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

