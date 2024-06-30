Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $489,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.03. 28,102,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,149,450. The company has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $76.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen increased their price target on PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYPL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.