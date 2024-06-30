Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $634,000 Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 13.4% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 82,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 9,813 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.10.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.95. 11,843,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,143,267. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.29. The company has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Stories

