Founders Financial Securities LLC Makes New $552,000 Investment in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 64,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HLN. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Haleon by 29.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Haleon by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 19,763 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Haleon by 559.9% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 131,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 111,713 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in Haleon by 12.1% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 5.8% in the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Haleon stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $8.26. 3,453,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,558,113. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.26. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $8.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.34.

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Haleon had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on HLN shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

