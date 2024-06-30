Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases 3,067 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $56.68. The stock had a trading volume of 2,478,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,957. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.59 and a 200-day moving average of $56.31. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $57.94. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

