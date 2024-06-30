Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 103,956 Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 103,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned 0.31% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 130,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after buying an additional 28,627 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000.

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.14. 194,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,415. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.10. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $25.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.1241 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

