Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 17,367 HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in HSBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HSBC during the first quarter worth $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HSBC by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $761.75.

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of HSBC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $163.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $45.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.97.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.14%.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

