Founders Financial Securities LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XHB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,055.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 288,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,611,000 after acquiring an additional 263,659 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 268,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,665,000 after purchasing an additional 34,508 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $22,919,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 212,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Finally, Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,988,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,583,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,156. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $69.32 and a 12-month high of $111.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

