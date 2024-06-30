Founders Financial Securities LLC Sells 33,939 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Founders Financial Securities LLC cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 69.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,099 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,939 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $2,528,939,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,439,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,672,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345,954 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,922,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $955,961,000 after buying an additional 6,054,748 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,727,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $895,576,000 after buying an additional 3,989,543 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cisco Systems by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,750,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $947,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,921,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,878,226. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $191.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average is $48.79.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $34,610.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,210.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $34,610.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,210.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.