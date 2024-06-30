Founders Financial Securities LLC Takes Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 17.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,193,000 after buying an additional 10,964 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 17.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 19,282 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DTE traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,566,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,063. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $117.44.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $139,698.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,444 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

