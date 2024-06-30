Founders Financial Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Founders Financial Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 184.3% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWJ traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.07. 134,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,421. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.84. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $43.02.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.