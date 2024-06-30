Founders Financial Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Founders Financial Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 184.3% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000.
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:RWJ traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.07. 134,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,421. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.84. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $43.02.
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.
