Founders Financial Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Founders Financial Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $182.52. The stock had a trading volume of 293,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,642. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $148.75 and a 12-month high of $192.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.