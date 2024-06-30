Fox Hill Wealth Management Acquires 867 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Fox Hill Wealth Management lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Fox Hill Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in NextEra Energy by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 478,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,394,000 after buying an additional 28,675 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $458,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $2.91 on Friday, reaching $70.81. 23,935,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,340,414. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $80.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.50. The company has a market cap of $145.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

