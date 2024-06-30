Fox Hill Wealth Management Invests $1.37 Million in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Fox Hill Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,579,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,635,000 after purchasing an additional 64,326 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,638.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,510 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,505,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,469,000 after purchasing an additional 84,251 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $61,160,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 403,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,249,000 after purchasing an additional 211,112 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.98. The stock had a trading volume of 321,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,879. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $125.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.98 and a 200 day moving average of $119.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.9304 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

