Fox Hill Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Fox Hill Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,000. Toyota Motor accounts for 1.3% of Fox Hill Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 981,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,901,000 after buying an additional 8,197 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after buying an additional 8,340 shares in the last quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC now owns 23,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

TM traded up $1.09 on Friday, reaching $204.97. The company had a trading volume of 273,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,577. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.24. The company has a market cap of $276.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.19. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52-week low of $157.50 and a 52-week high of $255.23.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $2.08. The business had revenue of $74.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.21 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

